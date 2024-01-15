Seeking feedback on parking permits in Georges River

Georges River Council is seeking community feedback on its draft Resident Parking Permit Scheme Policy.
The Draft Policy aims to communicate the conditions surrounding parking permits to community members and provide a governance framework for the scheme.
While the Draft Resident Parking Permit Scheme Policy seeks to formalise existing operations, some minor operational improvements are being introduced.
The Draft Policy will provide a framework for managing parking permits in the local government area, applying to eligible residences within Council's designated Authorised Parking Permit Areas.
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir said the council is striving to improve the current operation of the Resident Parking Scheme.
"We are aiming to better our processes and improve parking access for our residents within Approved Parking Permit Areas," Councillor Elmir said.
"Community feedback is essential to our decision-making process, so I urge our community to have their say on the matter," he said.
The Draft Resident Parking Permit Scheme Policy will be on public exhibition until Tuesday 20 February 2024.
For more information and to submit feedback, visit Council's Your Say webpage
