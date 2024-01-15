St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Seeking feedback on parking permits in Georges River

By Jim Gainsford
January 16 2024 - 10:00am
The Draft Policy aims to communicate the conditions surrounding parking permits to community members.
Georges River Council is seeking community feedback on its draft Resident Parking Permit Scheme Policy.

