St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tribute to Gus at Australia Day outdoor film screening of Blueback

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
January 16 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blue Groper Gus at Oak Park on March 18, 2023. Picture supplied
Blue Groper Gus at Oak Park on March 18, 2023. Picture supplied

There will be a poignant moment before the first of the Cinema Under the Stars series of outdoor movies for Australia Day in Sutherland Shire

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.