Tribute to Gus at Australia Day outdoor film screening of Blueback

There will be a poignant moment before the first of the Cinema Under the Stars series of outdoor movies for Australia Day in Sutherland Shire
The film Blueback, a cinematic adaption of the Tim Winton's novel about a young girl's attempts to save a Blue Groper from threats including attack from spear fishers, will be screened in Cronulla Park on Thursday January 25 at 6.30pm.
The film was selected long before the December 30 fatal spearing of a Blue Groper, who may have been the legendary Gus, at Oak Park, but there will be a short tribute before the screening.
The 'Cinema Under the Stars events will also see film screenings at Engadine and Menai, with further screenings at Kirrawee and Oyster Bay scheduled in February.
"Blue gropers like Gus have been a familiar sight to swimmers and divers around Oak Park for generations, and recent weeks have shown just how cherished these gentle creatures are within our community," mayor Carmelo Pesce said.
"It's a tragedy that we have lost one of these beautiful fish, but I hope through coming together for this event it continues to send a strong message to fishers just how valued these creatures are among our community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.