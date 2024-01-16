Appeal to locate man missing from Kogarah

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Kogarah.
Ekachai Pittayawutvinit, aged 65, was last seen at 8pm yesterday (Monday, January 15), on Gray Street, Kogarah.
When he was unable to be located, officers attached to St George Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare due to him living with dementia, having medical conditions that require treatment and not speaking English.
Ekachai is described as being of Asian appearance, about 165cm tall, of a slim build, with short black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue puffer jacket, brown shirt, light coloured shorts and glasses, He was also seen carrying a dark coloured suitcase.
Ekachai is known to frequent the Kogarah and Brighton-Le-Sands areas.
Anyone with information into Ekachai's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.