$19 million Wolli Creek highrise to have 50 per cent affordable housing

JG
By Jim Gainsford
January 16 2024 - 11:30am
The proposal is for 52 dwellings at 127 Princes Highway, currently the site of a disused warehouse.
A $19.4million nine-storey development at Wolli Creek will have 50 per cent affordable housing.

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news.

