Georges River Council's Australia Day Awards and picnic

By Jim Gainsford
Updated January 17 2024 - 11:21am, first published 10:30am
Australia Day 2024 will be celebrated with a free outdoor picnic at Carss Bush Park on Friday, January 26 from 4.30pm.
Three outstanding residents of Georges River will be honoured at the Georges River Australia Day Awards during an official ceremony at the Marana Auditorium on Friday, January 26 January from 10am.

