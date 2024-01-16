Georges River Council's Australia Day Awards and picnic

Three outstanding residents of Georges River will be honoured at the Georges River Australia Day Awards during an official ceremony at the Marana Auditorium on Friday, January 26 January from 10am.
The awards ceremony will recognise and celebrate three remarkable individuals who have made significant contributions to the local community, with a winner in each of the following categories.
- Volunteer of the Year
- Two Young Citizens of the Year
"These awards are a testament to the spirit of our community and a chance to celebrate people who selflessly contribute to making Georges River a better place for everyone," said Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir of the upcoming awards.
The awards presentation will be followed by a citizenship ceremony to welcome new Australian citizens to Georges River on behalf of the Department of Home Affairs.
This year Georges River Council will also recognise the winners of the 2023 Localability Awards, celebrating outstanding individuals with disabilities who have made significant contributions to the community.
Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir said the awards are not just about recognising the achievements and contributions of people in Georges River with disability; they are about highlighting the importance of inclusivity, accessibility, and of breaking down the stigma often experienced by people with disability.
Following the awards and citizenship ceremonies, community members are invited to a free family-friendly outdoor picnic at Carss Bush Park, commencing at 4.30pm and concluding with a display of fireworks over Kogarah Bay at 9.00pm.
The picnic will also include food stalls and activities for children as well as a free screening of the men's tennis semi-finals from 4.30pm.
Limited parking will be available at Carss Park Flats, and attendees are encouraged to consider walking, cycling, or using public transport where possible.
What: Australia Day Picnic at Carss Bush Park
When: Friday, 26 January 2024
Time: 4.30 pm - 9.00 pm
Where: Carwar Avenue Carss Park
What to bring: Picnic rug and chairs
Georges River's Australia Day Ambassador for 2024 is Amanda Rose, the founder of Western Sydney Women, a passionate advocate for women in business, and a keynote speaker.
Ms. Rose, known for her appearances on Sunrise and Sky News, as well as her contributions to the Australian Financial Review and the Daily Telegraph, is also the founder and CEO of Entrepreneurial & Small Business Women Australia (ESBWA).
Ms. Rose, a driving force behind Business Women Media, the first platform in Australia to advocate for small business women, is a dedicated mentor and advisor to women in executive roles and SMEs.
Councillor Elmir said, "It is wonderful to have such a passionate, community-driven individual as our ambassador for Australia Day 2024."
Amanda Rose will be participating in the awards and citizenship ceremony, sharing her insights and experiences with the community.
For more information on the Australia Day events visit Councils What's On guide.
