Long daycare relief delivered

Parents across NSW can begin the process of saving on the cost of preschool thanks to a NSW Government program to deliver fee relief for three-year-olds in long day care.
The NSW Government is delivering on its 2023-24 Budget commitment to make early childhood education and care more affordable and accessible in the next year, helping ease the cost-of-living pressures on households.
The two-year trial will see an additional 64,000 families with three-year-old children in eligible preschool programs in long day care centres receive $500 in fee-relief, which came into effect on January 1, 2024.
It is part of a more than $100 million package of initiatives to invest in early learning and enhance the sector's workforce.
Investment in quality early childhood education and care has lifelong benefits for NSW's youngest learners and is a key to enabling parental workforce participation.
Families with children aged 4 or up who are enrolled in a preschool program at an eligible long day care centre will continue to have access to fee relief.
These cash savings are in addition to the Australian Government Childcare Subsidy (CCS) payments, which most families in long day care are eligible to receive.
Families need to complete a declaration form at their service to access the fee relief. Services will pass on the savings as a weekly reduction in fees.
All NSW families could be eligible for:
"More affordable preschool is a win-win for families across the state, as it helps ease the cost of living while also making it easier to earn a household income," NSW Premier Chris Minns said.
"This will mean more children can access early childhood education, where they will also benefit from health and education initiatives that will provide them with the best start to their learning life no matter their post code or background.
"Research tells us that participation of 600 hours of quality ECEC in the two years before school has life-long benefits for children and supports them to be socially, emotionally and cognitively equipped as they transition to school."
