Georges River Council's Australia Day Ambassador, Amanda Rose

Georges River's Australia Day Ambassador for 2024 is Amanda Rose, the founder of Western Sydney Women, the networking organisation that advocates for women to become economically independent.
Ms Rose, known for her appearances on Sunrise and Sky News, as well as her contributions to the Australian Financial Review and the Daily Telegraph, is also the founder and CEO of Entrepreneurial and Small Business Women Australia (ESBWA).
Ms Rose, a driving force behind Business Women Media, the first platform in Australia to advocate for small business women, is a dedicated mentor and advisor to women in executive roles and SMEs.
A professional development trainer and workshop facilitator, she has worked with the Australian Defence Force, CPA Australia, Law Institute, UTS, UBER, ANZ, Deloitte, Local Government and the Royal Australian Navy in the areas of confident leadership, conflict resolution and relationship building
Georges River Mayor, Sam Elmir stated, "It is wonderful to have such a passionate, community-driven individual as our ambassador for Australia Day 2024."
Amanda Rose will be participating in the awards and citizenship ceremony, sharing her insights and experiences with the community.
For more information on the Australia Day events visit Councils What's On guide.
