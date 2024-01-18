Boy band in tune for first live gig

It wasn't that long ago these guys were sitting in a classroom at Lugarno Public School, then Penshurst Marist.
Fast forward and now they are members of a band called Phoenix, and the Lugarno lads are gearing up for their first gig at Club Grandviews Lugarno on February 3.
Playing completely original music, the band is new to the entertainment scene but they are ready to rock.
Their signature song is Can't Get You Off My Mind by Christian Barisic, which is available on Spotify and Apple Music. Another one of their signature songs is Fooled Forever and Loving You.
There's a whole albums of tunes. "We're a rock of band of locals who write rock inspired original songs in a day and age when people idolise DJs and computer generated music," they said.
"People are into making sound these days but we're in the business of making music."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.