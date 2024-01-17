St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Opal fares under review

January 17 2024 - 5:00pm
IPART is reviewing maximum fares for rail, bus, ferry, light rail, metro and on-demand services within the Opal network.
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) is calling for community input into how public transport fares should be set until 2028.

