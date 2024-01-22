Josh's surprise fishing trip

In December South Caringbah 13 year old Joshua Duffey got the shock of his life when he reeled in a 122cm Dolphin Fish.
Also known as Mahi Mahi it weighed in at 8kgs and was caught using live bait off the FAD (Fish Aggregating Device) an hour from Surfers Paradise. It took 30 minutes to successfully land.
It was only his second time ocean fishing in the school holidays and he went out with BKs Fishing Charters his grandpa using a birthday gift voucher given by his mum.
They were told that Joshua had caught their 2023 junior record - at 122cm which was only 7cm short of the adult record of 128cm.
He was fishing with light line with 8kg breaking strain and he used a live yellowtail for bait.
Josh's grandfather said he had lots to say at the time after he landed the fish and was very excited and so too were all the others on the charter.
Now whenever Joshua gets the opportunity he is fishing at Wally's wharf in Burraneer Bay with his mum.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.