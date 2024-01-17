Georges River Council asks for more time to clear development backlog

Georges River Council will request more assistance from the Department of Planning to clear its backlog of development applications.
In September, 2023 Georges River Council entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Planning to assist in reducing the Council's DA time-frames and DA backlog under the Metro Assessment Relief Program.
The Department agreed to provide temporary DA assessment support from September 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024.
Georges River Council will ask for a six-month extension on the program to clear the DA backlog.
Georges River Council approved 368 development applications in the 2022-23 financial year compared with 373 DAs by Bayside Council, 753 by Canterbury-Bankstown and 991 by Sutherland Shire Council.
It took an average of 158 days for Georges River to determine a DA compared with 140 days at Bayside, 118 days at Canterbury-Bankstown and 215 at Sutherland Shire Council, according to a report that went to the August, 2023 council meeting.
Differing geography and staffing numbers an affected the DA approving times of adjoining councils.
"The Georges River planning assessment team continues to have five vacancies (one of which is one of two new positions created in December 2022 to service Fast Track applications) despite on-going advertising of positions," the council report stated.
"A breakdown of the assessment officers numbers in Georges River relative to adjoining Councils shows that Georges River has 11 assessment officers (9 filled), Bayside 14, Canterbury-Bankstown 24, and Sutherland Shire Council has 30."
Cr Elmir thanked the council staff for their efforts in navigating through the challenges, particularly the constraints posed by the shortages of planners.
"I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the unwavering support and dedication of the Department of Planning and Environment in assisting Council with the processing of development applications," Georges River Council Mayor, Sam Elmir said in a Mayoral Minute at the December 18, 2023 council meeting.
"To date the Department and their consultant team are assessing 25 applications and have assisted in the development of the DA Performance Improvement Plan," Cr Elmir said.
"This Plan contains a series of actions that relate to a review of the Council's processes and procedures with the aim of improving the experience for the applicant and reducing DA determination times.
"The collaboration between our Council and the Department has played a pivotal role in clearing the backlog of development applications," he said.
"I am proposing that Council requests an extension to the Metro Assessment Relief Program with the Department. I propose a six-month extension to the current agreement.
"This extension will provide the necessary support to manage our development application workload effectively and ensure that our community's growth aligns with the principles of responsible urban planning.
"I am confident that this extension will not only alleviate the current challenges faced by our Council but also contribute to the ongoing success of our shared commitment to delivering outcomes in a timely manner for our community," he said.
