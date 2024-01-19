Chris, the 'Ten Pound Pom', becomes a citizen after 56 years

After 56 years living in Australia, English-born Chris Andrews is showing its never too late to become an Australian.
The Bangor resident will line up with other new citizens from Sutherland Shire at The Pavilion Sutherland on Australia Day.
At the age of 19, Mr Andrews was a "Ten Pound Pom" - the Australian government paid most of their the travel cost, with migrants contributing ten pounds.
"The original idea was to go back after I had served my two years, but I'm still here," he said.
"I always took the view that I was English because I was born in England and nothing would ever change that, and I am a permanent resident so I really didn't suffer any disadvantage by not being a citizen.
But my father died some years ago and I no longer have any connection to England whatsoever, and with five children and 10 grandchildren, all of them Australian, I thought I might as well join the club."
Mr Andrews decided to look for a new life in Australia after riding to work one morning on a motorcycle in the snow.
"When I arrived at the office, there was a newspaper with a full page advertisement showing a picture of Bondi Beach," he recalled. "Within half an hour, the entire office was going to go."
