St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Chris, the 'Ten Pound Pom', becomes a citizen after 56 years

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
January 19 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
English-born Chris Andrews is becoming a citizen 56 years after migrating to Australia. Picture by Chris Lane
English-born Chris Andrews is becoming a citizen 56 years after migrating to Australia. Picture by Chris Lane

After 56 years living in Australia, English-born Chris Andrews is showing its never too late to become an Australian.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.