75 years since the first Australian citizenship ceremony was held

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 19 2024 - 3:09pm, first published 12:15pm
New citizens and family members at Sutherland Entertainment Centre in 2020. Picture by John Veage
This Australia Day marks 75 years since the first Australian citizenship ceremony was conducted.

