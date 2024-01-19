75 years since the first Australian citizenship ceremony was held

This Australia Day marks 75 years since the first Australian citizenship ceremony was conducted.
On 26 January 1949, the Nationality and Citizenship Act 1948 came into effect creating the new status of Australian citizen. Prior to this day, there was no legal status as an 'Australian citizen'; most people in Australia were considered to be British subjects.
The first Australian citizenship ceremony took place at Albert Hall in Canberra on 3 February 1949, when seven men, one representing each state of Australia and the Australian Capital Territory, became citizens. They were from Czechoslovakia, Denmark, France, Greece, Norway, Spain and Yugoslavia.
During 1949, almost 2,500 people from more than 35 countries became Australian citizens at Australian citizenship ceremonies. Most were migrants from Italy, Poland, Greece, Germany and Yugoslavia.
Since then, more than 6 million people from over 200 nations across the globe have been granted Australian citizenship.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.