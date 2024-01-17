Surprising details of the Battle of Como to be revealed

Surprising facts about the Battle of Como will be revealed at a meeting on Saturday January 20 of Sutherland Shire Historical Society, which is open to all members of the community.
Librarian and Sutherland resident Stephanie Bailey will describe how in 1901, the leafy shore along the Georges River at Como was the site of a pitched and fiercely contested military battle.
In this presentation, Ms Bailey will outline the extraordinary events that took place that day, who was involved, and why the combat took place at all.
Residents and visitors are welcome to attend this meeting, which will start at 1.30pm.
Sutherland Shire Historical Society meets at Stapleton Centre, 3A Stapleton Avenue Sutherland - just a short walk from Sutherland station.
Make sure you reserve your place by registering at shirehistory@gmail.com.
