Surprising details of the Battle of Como to be revealed

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
January 18 2024 - 7:10am
The Battle of Como. Picture The Sydney Mail and New South Wales Advertiser, 30 November 1901
The Battle of Como. Picture The Sydney Mail and New South Wales Advertiser, 30 November 1901

Surprising facts about the Battle of Como will be revealed at a meeting on Saturday January 20 of Sutherland Shire Historical Society, which is open to all members of the community.

