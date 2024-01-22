Sharks Junior Jaws Footy and Surf clinic

About 150 kids made the most of the opportunity to hang at North Cronulla Beach with their rugby league idols as they caught some waves, played games and ran through some drills.
Conditions were ideal for the second annual Junior Jaws Footy and Surf clinic, presented by Sharks Have Heart in conjunction with the Cronulla Surfing Academy, and there was plenty of good waves on offer.
Sharks NRL players Blayke Brailey, Jesse Ramien, Kade Dykes and Toby Rudolf joined the keen participants, aged 5-14, in fun drills before jumping in the water to help the youngsters surf.
Cronulla Surfing Academy founder Blake Johnston and his team gave the children a crash course in water safety and learn to surf techniques.
NRLW stars Emma Tonegato, Jada Taylor and Andie Robinson, along with Sharks community staff, were also on hand to help coach.
The Sharks Junior Jaws clinics are sponsored by Westfield Miranda, which provided $50 vouchers to the first 30 participants and everyone received a show bag containing Sharks merchandise, with the players happily posing for photos.
The Sharks then hosted a free Junior Mega Jaws Disability Clinic, with footy and cheerleading components, at Cronulla High School fields on Tuesday.
In NRLW news Sharks superstar playmaker Emma Tonegato has signed a two-year contract extension.
Already contracted for the upcoming season, the 2021 Dally M Medal winner is grateful to have secured her long-term future after becoming the club's first marquee NRLW signing last year.
A Sky Blues and Jillaroos representative, as well as a 2016 Olympic gold medallist in rugby sevens, the classy Tonegato featured in all nine matches of Cronulla's inaugural NRLW campaign.
"It's a great re-signing for the club. Emma made the transition from fullback to five-eighth last season and had an exceptional year," coach Tony Herman said.
Tonegato said the new deal was an honour, highlighting the opportunity to play alongside and mentor a crop of young players.
"It's been great to debut for the Sharks and the first season was really special to me. I'm excited to continue that legacy," she said.
"Being a female in sport, we've always had short-term contracts. It's the first time that I've locked in my future for a few years and I know where I'm going to be - off field, that allows me to plan, know where I'm going to live and know my income. It's the first time I've ever been in that position."
Tonegato is also the Sharks' Equal Access Program Lead; a role in which she manages initiatives within the disability inclusion space.
