Sharks Junior Jaws Footy and Surf clinic

Updated January 22 2024 - 1:58pm, first published 11:43am
Sharks NRL player Jesse Ramien enthusiastically joined the keen participants, aged 5-14, in fun drills at North Cronulla Beach. Picture John Veage
About 150 kids made the most of the opportunity to hang at North Cronulla Beach with their rugby league idols as they caught some waves, played games and ran through some drills.

