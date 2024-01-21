Centenary of Carss Bush Park celebrated in photos

The centenary of Carss Bush Park will be celebrated with outdoor exhibition on display from January 22 to the end of February.
The outdoor exhibition will be accessible to park visitors and features large historical photographs.
The exhibition will be installed on three large cubes which acknowledge the enduring connection of the Bidjigal People to the area and showcases the way Carss Park has developed through the early 19th Century to more recent times.
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir encouraged community members to visit the park during the exhibition to learn more about the park's history.
"The Carss Bush Park centenary exhibition invites you to trace the footsteps of some of those who shaped the park's past and provides a glimpse of past generations of people who have enjoyed this much-loved community space," Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir said.
"The exhibition aims to inspire a shared sense of belonging among visitors to the park. It offers us a unique opportunity to connect with Carss Bush Park's past and appreciate the park's evolution over the last hundred years and beyond."
The land now known as Carss Bush Park was purchased in 1863 by Scottish cabinet-maker William Carss, after its original purchase from the Crown in 1854 and a number of subsequent changes of ownership.
Mr Carss - who arrived in Australia in 1831 - built a sandstone cottage for his family at the site, and the land remained in the Carss family until 1916, when it was bequeathed to the Sydney Sailors' Home, whose trustees lacked the means to develop it.
In 1922, candidates backed by the Blakehurst Progress Association successfully negotiated the purchase of the Carss Estate for £12,000, leading to the dedication of Carss Bush Park on what was then known as Anniversary Day on 25 January 1924.
For a century since that dedication, Carss Bush Park has been treasured by the community and praised as one of the finest reserves in the Sydney region.
Other notable features within the park include the William Carss Vault, a rare Sydney example of a solitary burial vault, and the historic Carss Cottage, which is now a museum managed by the Kogarah Historical Society showcasing changing displays and regular talks on local history.
What: Carss Bush Park centenary outdoor exhibition.
Where: Carss Bush Park, Carwar Ave, Carss Park NSW 2221
When: January 22 to February 28.
Cost: Free
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.