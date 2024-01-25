St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Doctor's honour is one for his community

By Eva Kolimar
Updated January 26 2024 - 8:26am, first published 8:20am
Clinical Associate Professor Matthew Chu receives an Australia Day Honour for his work in emergency medicine. Picture by John Veage
As one of 194 people across Australia to receive the Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the 2024 Australia Day Honours, Matthew Chu of Kingsgrove lives and breathes medicine.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

