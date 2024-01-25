Doctor's honour is one for his community

As one of 194 people across Australia to receive the Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the 2024 Australia Day Honours, Matthew Chu of Kingsgrove lives and breathes medicine.
Dr Chu has been the Director of the Medical Assessment Unit, and Senior Specialist in Emergency Medicine since 2013 at Canterbury Hospital for the Sydney Local Health District. He is as passionate about treating patients as he is about training future doctors.
The Clinical Associate Professor at The University of Sydney has been involved in training medical graduates for many years, supervising and coordinating young doctors.
He has been recognised for his significant service to emergency medicine, and to professional associations.
"I am surprised someone would even think about what I've been doing for all these years because to me I'm just the person doing a job that I like," Dr Chu said. "I just go ahead and do things - like the run of the mill people."
Dr Chu grew up at Kingsgrove and received a Commonwealth scholarship to go to university. "It's now my way of giving back to the community that I have grown up in," he said. "I trained and worked at St George and Sutherland hospitals, so I've giving back the same opportunities back that I was given."
It wasn't until a relative who took on medicine because he said he could have "six more years to bludge", that Dr Chu became interested in the same field. "He would share his stories of how he helped people, and I thought that sounds good," Dr Chu said.
"But emergency medicine was a very difficult field when I first got in. It was in its infancy and none of the other specialities recognised what it was. In America, it had just been given speciality status. All the colleges that were established here had to agree to have emergency as a sub-speciality. For years a lot of them wouldn't even contemplate that occurring until the early 90s."
Dr Chu was in the third intake of people who got through to the emergency speciality in 1988. As a peer supporter he mentored many young specialists including international doctors, not only in their medical training but their welfare. He was later involved in maintaining healthcare standards for the NSW Health Education Training Institute - making sure things were done in a "top notch" way he said.
