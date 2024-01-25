Education with a side of greenery: teacher's inspiring classrooms

For someone who didn't intend on becoming a teacher, the profession has come with some surprising rewards for Sheree Bourke of Bonnet Bay.
The most recent one being an Australia Day Honour - a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for her service to education.
Having worked in industry and health, Ms Bourke says she stumbled into teaching. But once she was there, she knew it was where she meant to be.
She has been the Deputy Principal of Tempe High School since 2021 and Relieving Principal since 2023. She started teaching science at Menai High School (1994-2014) when she inspired many students to take on an interest and eventual career in agriculture.
"It was a place for them to find their drive and enthusiasm and that motivated me," Ms Bourke said. "When you see that one of them may not be as successful in a classroom situation but take great strides in working with animals, they find themselves, and that's the biggest motivator when you're an educator."
After Menai High, Ms Bourke taught at Alexandria Park Community School, where she was the Acting Deputy Principal in 2019 and Founding Head Teacher of Science and Technology (2015-2018; 2019-2020). "I try to make agricultural education part of everything I do, even though I teach in city schools," she said. From a "city school" to seeing a group of boys working at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, that was a proud teacher moment, she said.
Ms Bourke is also an establishing member of the Junior Agricultural Judge Coaching Program for the The Royal Agricultural Society of NSW, Coordinator of School District Displays Competitions (a current position), and was an Easter Show champion (2016).
"I'm still in contact with so many students I taught and it's amazing crossing paths with people who have a share commonality," she said. "It's touching that people remember you. It's so validating because sometimes you do doubt yourself as a teacher and your effectiveness."
