Huge support for mum, diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated January 18 2024 - 1:42pm, first published 1:00pm
Sutherland mum Bree Romans with her daughter Sav in hospital. A fundraiser has been launched for the family after Bree was unexpectedly diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. Picture supplied
More than $20,000 has been raised for a Sutherland mum who received devastating news shortly before Christmas.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.

