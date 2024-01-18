Huge support for mum, diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

More than $20,000 has been raised for a Sutherland mum who received devastating news shortly before Christmas.
Bree Romans, a 40-year-old mother of two, was rushed to hospital in late December 2023 in pain, and by the new year she had to undergo two major surgeries to remove tumours from her spine.
She was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes and spine.
Since then, family and friends have supported a GoFundMe campaign to help support Bree's family.
"Bree is a very strong person and is never one to ask for help," campaign organiser Karen Mattock said.
"Let's be honest, even the strongest person is not capable of tackling the cancer battle alone...Money donated to Bree will allow her time to fight this battle. She's already had to close her business so her only source of income is now gone. She is living off the little savings she's got left.
"Bree has a long road ahead with the recovery from her spinal surgery and ongoing, intense, cancer treatment so working is not an option right now. The money will ensure that household and medical bills are paid, food is on the table for her family and it will provide Bree the peace of mind to focus on her health."
Bree has a daughter Sav and son Jax.
"In true Bree form she is staying positive and smiling and laughing through this pain," the campaign organiser said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.