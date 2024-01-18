There she swims: Old Bundeena ferry takes to the harbour

If you happen to be in Sydney Harbour on Australia Day and you're a resident of Sutherland Shire, you might notice a familiar boating sight.
The old Bundeena ferry will be cruising around the waters surrounded by the CBD. It will be available for charter and is doing an Australia Day cruise.
Ferry owner and driver Rob Gawthorne said the 'Bundeena', which is based in the harbour, was working to earn her keep. "It's all about the boat and not profit," he said. 'I really want the Bundeena to be around for future generations to come. My mum said to me when I purchased her six months ago that I was seven to eight years old when I wanted to first own her."
People aboard the 'Bundeena' on the day will see the famous Sydney ferry and tall ships race along the four-hour cruise. There will also be a best dressed boat competition so people are encouraged to get their nautical navy and white stripes ready. Guests will see the RAAF fly past, and there will be food, drinks and music on board.
The 'Bundeena' will pick up attendees at Number 7 King Street Wharf at 10am and drop off at 2pm. Tickets are $99 per head and available through Ticketleap or Sydney Harbour Cruise Company Tickets.
The boat will set sail again from the same pick-up location from 6pm for a four-hour evening cruise alongside a sunset and fireworks backdrop, dropping off guests by 10pm. Tickets for this trip at $110 per head and for both trips, must be purchased before the cruise date.
