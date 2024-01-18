Overland Flood Study for Blakehurst and Kogarah Bay Wards

An Overland Flood Study is being carried out for the suburbs in the Blakehurst and Kogarah Bay Wards of Georges River Council.
The study area includes the suburbs of Allawah, Blakehurst, Beverly Park, Carlton, Carss Park, Connells Point, Hurstville (part), Hurstville Grove, Kogarah, Kogarah Bay, Kyle Bay, Mortdale (part), Oatley (part), Penshurst (part), Ramsgate (part), Sans Souci (part), and South Hurstville.
Under the NSW State Government's Flood Prone Land Policy, all local councils are required to undertake a periodic review of Flood Studies and Floodplain Risk Management Studies.
Georges River Council (GRC) is carrying out the Overland Flood Study with financial and technical support from the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
To prepare the Overland Flood Study, Georges River Council has engaged an independent consultant specialising in floodplain management and flood studies.
The study is the first step in the floodplain risk management process, where the council will gain a comprehensive technical understanding of the nature of flooding within the study area using advanced computer modelling software and community feedback.
The aim of the draft Overland Flow Flood Study is to identify the nature and extent of catchment overland flooding, which is generated by rain events where drainage systems quickly reach capacity and excess rainfall flows overland.
This information is crucial to keep people and property in the community safe from the impact of severe rain which causes 'overland' or 'flash flooding'.
The aim of the Overland Flood Study is to:
Blakehurst and Kogarah Bay Wards Flood Study will prepare flood mapping across the study area including the number of lots that are "Flood Tagged".
Flood tagging is a process of identifying property parcels that are at risk of overland flooding and may be subject to appropriate flood-related development controls. This is to ensure that new developments are adequately protected and do not make flooding worse. It is noted that the flood-related development controls are applicable for a new development or addition/alterations to an existing building.
Following the completion of the study, subject to the availability of funding, the council will undertake the Floodplain Risk Management Plan, which uses the results of the Flood Study as the foundations for developing flood risk mitigation options. This typically involves infrastructure projects, development controls and emergency management practices.
The council is seeking input from the community to help provide a better understanding of overland flooding in the area. By sharing their local knowledge and personal experience, residents will help the council to identify key flooding concerns, issues, and 'flood hot spots'.
The council is calling on the community to complete a short questionnaire. The community's responses to the questionnaire will help identify key flooding concerns or issues and gain information relating to recent rainfall events including April 2015, March 2022 and February 2023.
Residents can complete the questionnaire by February 29, 2024.
Complete an online the online questionnaire at:
Or they can return a hard copy submission, please quote SF24/27 Public Submission - Blakehurst and Kogarah Bay Wards Flood Study at the beginning of your submission and return:
In person to Georges RIver Civic Centre or libraries.
Via email: mail@georgesriver.nsw.gov.au
Via post: PO Box 205, Hurstville BC NSW 1481.
