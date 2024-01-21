Squadron Dragons sponsor

Finally in some good corporate news for the Red V- Squadron Energy, Australia's leading renewable energy company, has joined forces with the St George Illawarra Dragons in a long-term partnership with a focus on community.
The partnership starts this year with Squadron Energy as a partner in the 'under number' jersey position then in 2025 they will become the major partner of the Dragons' NRL and NRLW teams.
Squadron Energy is leading Australia's transition to clean, renewable energy, with a strong focus on the Illawarra.
Dragons CEO Ryan Webb said it's a fantastic opportunity for the club and Squadron Energy to build a partnership which revolves around excellence, innovation and community connection.
"We are delighted with the commitment Squadron has shown in an important and exciting time in our club's history - we look forward to working with them in 2024 and beyond."
Squadron Energy CEO Jason Willoughby, who joined the Dragons to watch their training session at WIN Stadium, said the alliance was a great fit for the company.
"The Dragons have a strong connection to the Illawarra just like Squadron, but our footprint is also expansive and extends along the eastern states, which is not dissimilar to the wide appeal and membership footprint of the Dragons," he said. "We have very ambitious plans to deliver a 14GW renewable energy pipeline by 2030, powering the equivalent of six million homes and just last week we announced start of work on another NSW wind farm."
