Nurses rewarded for exceptional efforts

Bev was described as an employee who is innovative, collaborative, values creating and prioritising strong healthy relationships, and goes above and beyond to personify The Ramsay Way philosophy of people caring for people. A pillar of strength and compassion in Kareena's delivery suite, and a veteran member, Bev was described as a beacon of hope, a source of comfort and an inspiration to everyone she meets. "Her devotion to her patients is renowned. Even in the face of her own personal health challenges, Bev's commitment to her patients remains her top priority," her nominee said.