Nurses rewarded for exceptional efforts

Two of the inaugural winners of the The Ramsay Way Awards are dedicated workers from St George and Sutherland Shire hospitals.
The awards launched in 2023 to recognise and celebrate the exceptional efforts and contributions of Ramsay's dedicated team members.
From 400 submissions, recipients were rewarded in each of the three categories of People Caring for People, Innovation and Excellence and Ramsay Cares.
The winner of the People Caring for People Award was Bev Fagan, a registered nurse/midwife from Kareena Private Hospital. To win this award, a person needs to bring the legacy of Paul Ramsay to life in their work each and every day. They understand that care is not just a value statement but a critical part of the way we must go about our work in order to meet the expectations of our patients, customers, employees and health care partners.
Bev was described as an employee who is innovative, collaborative, values creating and prioritising strong healthy relationships, and goes above and beyond to personify The Ramsay Way philosophy of people caring for people. A pillar of strength and compassion in Kareena's delivery suite, and a veteran member, Bev was described as a beacon of hope, a source of comfort and an inspiration to everyone she meets. "Her devotion to her patients is renowned. Even in the face of her own personal health challenges, Bev's commitment to her patients remains her top priority," her nominee said.
Winner of the Innovation and Excellence Award was Colette Lamberton, Clinical Nurse Specialist and Registered Midwife at St George Private Hospital. The award is given to someone who demonstrates excellence and innovation in service delivery. They do things the right way, enjoy their work and take pride in their achievements. They have a transformation mindset and are not afraid to challenge the status quo to find better ways of working.
A midwife with unwavering passion and innovation, Colette was described as someone who consistently goes above and beyond to provide exceptional care for her patients. "Throughout her career, she has played a pivotal role in revising birth practices and policies to promote a more woman-centered approach," her nominee said. "Her unwavering passion and dedication to improving the birthing experience for women led her to develop the 'Labour Support Chair' - a unique tool designed to provide comfort, aesthetics and support during the first stage of labour."
Ramsay Australia Chief Executive Carmel Monaghan said the National Ramsay Way Awards were introduced to celebrate and share the achievements of dedicated team members who go above and beyond to make a real and positive difference in the workplace and in the world at large. "The inaugural winners are just a few of the many inspiring, dedicated people we have working at Ramsay," she said.
