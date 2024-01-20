Weekly Wrap: Spotlight shines on new Australians

Hello readers,
As Australia Day nears, The Leader has turned the spotlight on our soon-to-be new Aussies. French Canadian Karianne Lafrance came to Australia on a working holiday in 2015 but ended up falling in love with our country.
E-bikes and scooters have been dominating the news locally this summer. Police say they are acting to stop illegal use of e-bikes in the Cronulla mall and on the Esplanade. The move follows a flood of complaints to police, state MPs and Sutherland Shire councillors about the situation, which has escalated since Christmas when some of the e-bikes may have been given as presents by parents.
In music and television news, ex-Sutherland Shire resident Dylan Wright has impressed judges on the new season of the television show, Australian Idol, which premieres on January 29 on Channel 7 and 7plus.
In rugby league news, the Dragons have been left with only captain Ben Hunt and new signing Kyle Flanagan as their options in the halves after a recent bad run of off-season injuries.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Damien Madigan, Acting Editor
