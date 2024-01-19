St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Seven-storey development proposed for high-profile site near Cronulla train station

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 19 2024 - 5:06pm, first published 4:48pm
Proposed seven-storey development at 66-68 Croydon Street, next to a four-storey commercial development. Picture DA
A seven-storey building with ground floor retail and apartments above is proposed for a high profile site near Cronulla train station.

