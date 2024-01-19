Seven-storey development proposed for high-profile site near Cronulla train station

A seven-storey building with ground floor retail and apartments above is proposed for a high profile site near Cronulla train station.
A development application (DA) has been lodged for 66-68 Croydon Street, with an estimated construction cost of $9 million.
To the north of the site is a four-storey office building on the corner of Croydon Street and Purley Place.
The proposed development would include a single retail premises at ground level and 14 dwellings above, from levels one to five.
The apartment mix would include four two-bedrooms and 10 sought-after three-bedroom units.
Two levels of parking would be provided at the ground floor and lower ground floor levels.
Vehicular access is proposed via a single combined ingress / egress driveway connecting with Croydon Lane in the north-eastern corner of the site.
No vehicular access to the existing service road / pedestrian footpath running parallel to the western site boundary is proposed.
