Dragons sign a new play maker

The Dragons have signed Bears playmaker Jesse Marschke for the 2024 season.
The 26-year-old played every match of the Bears' 27-game run to the Knock On Effect grand final loss to the Rabbitohs last year, scoring a try in the 22-18 loss.
All up he has played 72 Knock On Effect Cup games from 2018 to 2023, scoring 18 tries and kicking 56 goals.
"Jesse adds valuable depth to our spine and is coming off a strong season with the Bears," said Dragons Head Coach Shane Flanagan.
Flanagan was set to start the injured Ronald Volkman in the halves, but his round one plans changed after the Volkman setback came on the heels of Junior Amone being deregistered.
This means Kyle Flanagan will now likely start at five-eighth after originally being brought to the club to come off the bench.
Coach Flanagan said he will take some pressure off halfback Ben Hunt.
"Down the track he might turn into a nine, but at the moment he's going to play six for us."
