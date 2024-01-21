Saints pressure

While the Sydney Sixers team mates Ben Dwarshuis and Moises Henriques were celebrating their success making it into the BBL decider their club teams met at Hurstville Oval in a Round 12 First Class Cricket derby.
Sutherland's left arm paceman Dwarshuis took a career best 5-21 to rout the high flying Brisbane Heat to secure the Sixers entry to the final with Saints batsman Moises Henriques scoring 59 off 50 balls showing the patience it takes on a variable pitch.
At Hurstville Oval Sutherland won the toss and elected to bowl against the top of the table Saints team and in the cool of the morning it looked to have merit with bowler Andrew Ritchie finding a perfect unhittable length in his first over.
Saints opener Blake Nikitaras didn't make it through Ritchies second over, nicking a ball he should have left that went to keeper Andrew Deitz.
When Matt Rodgers went in the 11th over it was 2 for 21 and the pressure was really on Blake McDonald to steady their ship.
Englishman Pollock looked flashy but didn't last long falling for 19 but when McDonald started to score some runs joined by skipper Nicholas Stapleton the supporters started to relax.
Cricket fans should make the effort to watch Blake McDonald bat because at the rate he's going he won't be seen on many suburban ovals in the near future.
138 balls later McDonald was dismissed for 112 hitting fifteen 4s and two 6s and Stapleton was still with him finally falling agonisingly short for 98 off the bowling of Sutherland quick Thomas Pinson who had worked hard in the heat.
It was McDonald's fifth century in first grade cricket this season.
The Sutherland attack wilted under the pressure from the Saints batsmen and after a long day in the field the score was 10 / 371 off 92 overs with the visitors then forced to face a two over barrage from the home team on day one of a two day game.
In the worst possible result for Sutherland opener Austin Waugh was bowled by Tom Vane-Tempest facing just two balls leaving them sitting at 1-0 and looking at a hard day this Saturday.
Saints Head Coach Peter Jackson said that the team had down all the hard work and it was paying off.
