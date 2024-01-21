Spirit of Pickle Ball at Menai

Competition Pickleball made its long awaited debut at the Menai Indoor Sports Centre on the weekend as Sutherland Shire Pickleball Club hosted their 'Spirit' tournament in honour of the late Michelle Gibson.
Michelle who passed away last year was one of the original founders of establishing Pickleball in the south and today the growing club has close to 200 members.
Pickleball is a paddle sport that originated in the USA and is played on a badminton-sized court with a ball similar to a hollow baseball. The tennis-like net is hung 91.5cm on the ends and 86.4cm at the centre.
The game can be played as singles or doubles and the ball is served diagonally, across court, beginning with the player on the right. It is played to eleven points, and players must win by two points to complete the game.
Pickleball is becoming one the fastest growing sports in Australia and a record 9000 members have now joined their local club or state/territory Association across the country.
The St George District does not yet have a Pickleball club but moves are under way to form an association.
At the beginning of 2023 just over 4000 were members of Pickleball Australia; now it sits at 9000 and it can be credited to those like the Sutherland Club at a grassroots level, driving their sport.
Pickleball Australia Board Director Chris Pascoe said credit goes to those across the country who continue to promote the sport.
"It is wonderful to see that pickleball clubs have been established in every state and territory and I am sure we can continue to build our numbers throughout 2024; hopefully hitting 10,000 in the next 2 months."
The Spirit is a tournament celebrating Pickleball as a social and community engagement and wellbeing activity and teams competed for Gold, Silver and Bronze medals in each division. The competition was held in a doubles format only, males, females and mixed.
A club spokesmen said it was an excellent event: "All the participants certainly played in the spirit of the event. It was a true tribute to Michelle Gibson."
