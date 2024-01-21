St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Spirit of Pickle Ball at Menai

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 22 2024 - 2:13pm, first published 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local Pickleballers had competition success with Greg Simpson and Steve Tindall winning the Mens 3.25 doubles. Picture John Veage
Local Pickleballers had competition success with Greg Simpson and Steve Tindall winning the Mens 3.25 doubles. Picture John Veage
Sutherland Shire club members Maureen Robertson and Sharon Tindall-Ford also took the Women's doubles title. Picture John Veage
Sutherland Shire club members Maureen Robertson and Sharon Tindall-Ford also took the Women's doubles title. Picture John Veage

Competition Pickleball made its long awaited debut at the Menai Indoor Sports Centre on the weekend as Sutherland Shire Pickleball Club hosted their 'Spirit' tournament in honour of the late Michelle Gibson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.