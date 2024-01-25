A very Aussie occasion for Penshurst's 'Vegemite resident'

A family legacy has made its mark at Georges Estate Aged Care at Penshurst, where one of its new residents has arrived with quite a connection to a famous Aussie product.
Vegemite's inventor's niece, Margaret Callister, has moved into the aged care home, and is already affectionately known to staff as the 'Vegemite resident' after only a few weeks - and for a good reason.
Margaret, who turns 102 on February 3, has a very well-known uncle - Cyril Percy Callister - the man who created the salty black paste that is either loved or loathed by Australians on home soil and afar.
Cyril was the brother of Margaret's father. Margaret was born in Ballarat, and lived in Melbourne before moving to Kogarah and Bexley. She remembers family vacations with Cyril. "He lived in Melbourne and we lived in Sydney but as a teenager I used to have holidays with him and his family and my cousins," she said. "He was very pleasant and kind. A nice man. He was in the war. Not as a soldier but he was working in Scotland for the government and that's where he met his wife, a Scottish lady."
A chemist by training and food technologist, Cyril first produced Vegemite in 1923. The Ballarat School of Mines student went to Melbourne University and was the president of the Society of Chemical Industry of Victoria in 1935-36. He was hired by the Fred Walker Company (a Melbourne based manufacturer later known as Kraft) as a laboratory assistant to develop a yeast extract spread from remnants of beer production.
It took some years but by 1954 the 'Happy Little Vegemites' song demonstrated the popularity of the spread. Cyril died in 1949. American owned Mondelez International, formerly Kraft Foods Inc., sold Vegemite back to Australian owners Bega Group in 2017 for a reported $460 million.
Margaret had no idea Vegemite would become popular. "We knew Vegemite was special but not as it is now," she said. "It's marvellous from such a humble beginning. We took it for granted. It wasn't until the Second World War troops had it in their rations that it became popular. Before then it was hard to get going."
One of Margaret's cousins, Jamie Callister, wrote a book about his grandfather titled The Man Who Invented Vegemite, and also sold the move rights. The Cyril Callister Foundation was established in 2019 to celebrate Cyril's life and work. The foundation runs the Cyril Callister Museum in the historic town of Beaufort in Melbourne, near where Cyril Callister and his siblings were raised. Vegemite celebrated 100 years on October 25 in 2023.
Margaret's family history's links to Vegemite also make for quite the riveting chat with fellow residents. "Especially lately because it is so famous," she said. "Even the King had it on his toast. It makes a point of interest. I'm not one to skite about it but being an Australian product and having some connection with it, makes it more interesting."
Margaret's upcoming birthday - thanks to "the Grace of God, good genes and Mediterranean diet" she says, follows Australia Day. "I'm glad I was born in Australia and I celebrate Australia," she said.
She may just start the day with a smidgen of Vegemite on toast for breakfast. "I like it. Especially if I've got a funny tummy and I want something savoury. It's very good then," she said. "I only use a mere smear, you don't lather on it thick - no way." To settle the age-old argument whether best kept at room temperature or chilled, Margaret is quick to advise - "the pantry".
