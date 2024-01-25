A very Aussie occasion for Penshurst's 'Vegemite resident'

Cyril was the brother of Margaret's father. Margaret was born in Ballarat, and lived in Melbourne before moving to Kogarah and Bexley. She remembers family vacations with Cyril. "He lived in Melbourne and we lived in Sydney but as a teenager I used to have holidays with him and his family and my cousins," she said. "He was very pleasant and kind. A nice man. He was in the war. Not as a soldier but he was working in Scotland for the government and that's where he met his wife, a Scottish lady."

