Celebrating 20 years of artistic legacy at Hurstville Museum and Gallery

Georges River Council is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Hurstville Museum and Gallery.
To commemorate the milestone in February, a special Snapshot Gallery exhibition called The Museum and Gallery on MacMahon Street was unveiled on January 20 featuring historical images that capture the essence of this important cultural space over the past two decades.
Established in 2004, the Museum and Gallery is housed in a Tudor-style cottage at 14 MacMahon Street, Hurstville formerly owned by a Dr John Saxon Crakanthorp.
The building has a rich local history as a doctor's surgery, rugby club and several restaurants before its transformation into a cultural hub, preserving the history of the area, telling important local stories and fostering local art.
Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir invited community members to help celebrate 20 years of dynamic exhibitions at Hurstville Museum and Gallery, and see how the space has transformed over time.
"This Museum and Gallery is not just a space; it's a living testament to our community's history and creativity. Let's come together to appreciate the diverse stories shared over time that have shaped our collective identity," Councillor Elmir said.
He emphasised the importance of community art galleries as 'cultural springboards' for local and up-and-coming artists to assist them to contribute to the Georges River's cultural memory.
"Art has the power to transcend boundaries and create community connections. The Hurstville Museum and Gallery has been instrumental as a platform for many talented local artists to shine and contribute to the cultural richness of Georges River," Cr Elmir said.
"This Snapshot Gallery exhibition will explore the beginnings of Hurstville Museum and Gallery, as well as highlight some of the key exhibitions that have taken place over the years."
The exhibition will run from January 20 to May 5, 2024. to 5 May 2024 in the Snapshot Gallery, Hurstville Museum and Gallery.
