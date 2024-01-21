Rockdale Ilinden sets sights on the NPL

National Premier League Men's NSW outfit Rockdale Ilinden will unearth as many as seven new faces, one being marquee signing Moudi Najjar, as coach Paul Dee sets his sights on a massive 2024 season.
After finishing runners-up in 2023 behind Premiers APIA Leichhardt FC, the club has shown its hand in pushing for silverware by announcing the signing of several talented players one being 23-year-old ex-Melbourne City and Macarthur FC attacker Moudi Najjar.
The club has also agreed to terms with ex-Manly United ace Hunter Elliott, former St George City midfielder Dean Pelekanos and big bustling striker Yinka Sunmola who wore the Mt Druitt Town Rangers kit this year.
The Speranza brothers Giorgio and Roberto have made the move from the Marconi Stallions to Ilinden in a massive coup for the club while another quality attacker in Mabior Garang has also made the move to Rockdale.
The club has resigned 2023 Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner - club captain Alec Urosevski as well as Bai Antoniou, Jason Cakovski, Brendan Cholakian, Daniel Collins, Lochlan Constable, Matthieu Cordier, Isaac Danzo, Harrison Devenish-Meares, Lachlan Griffiths, Ricardo Rizzo, Brayden Sorge, Benjamin Wass, Brae Ovens and Steven Geroski.
Rockdale Ilinden will open its 2024 NPL NSW Men's campaign when they make the short trip to Penshurst Park where they will face St George City on Saturday, February 17 in a quality local derby to kick-off the season.
