Building new life in Bayside

Arncliffe residents Denis and Renata Pereira came to Australia from Brazil as young holiday-makers almost 10 years ago to improve their English language skills.
"We came to stay for a year," Denis said.
"We didn't speak a bit of English. It was very multicultural. You guys are very receptive to people from other countries and very patient with new arrivals," Denis said.
Impressed by what they found here, Denis and Renata decided to stay and make their future in Australia.
"There were plenty of jobs, good quality of life and clean air. It's a country full of opportunity if you are willing to work hard," Denis said.
"We do pay a lot in taxes but we have a lot back for it including good roads and parks."
Denis works as a joiner and Renata works in training support at a college.
They became permanent residents about three years ago and in 2022 got married in Sydney.
The ceremony was at McMahons Point with the Harbour Bridge and Opera House as the backdrop. The reception was at Sans Souci.
On Australia Day, this Friday, Denis and Renata will swear the Oath of Allegiance, pledging their loyalty to Australia and its people, democratic beliefs, rights, liberties and laws, joining 60 other people from 30 countries in the Citizenship ceremony at Rockdale Town Hall.
For Denis and Renata, becoming citizens is the next step in building their new life in Australia.
"Last year we bought our first property and now we are planning to have a family," Denis said.
Denis and Renata have also found there is a growing Brazilian community nearby at Wolli Creek.
"It's good place because it has everything for the public. It's close to transport, there's a good quality of life and it's close to the beach at Brighton-Le-Sands," Denis said.
Renata said she likes the safety and security of Australia.
"It's an amazing country, much better than back in Brazil," Renata said.
"It's very multicultural. The beauty of it is that it is very accepting."
The large Brazilian community nearby is also comforting.
"We feel very close to home," she said.
