Two guys, a battered box and a common cause

What started as a friendship formed at Cronulla High School has evolved into an extraordinary journey spanning the length of Australia, David Challis and Peter Thorburn, united by their love for surfing the Cronulla breaks in the 1970s, are now embarking on a road trip from Adelaide to Perth to raise funds for cancer research.
In an inspiring journey spanning thousands of kilometres, the pair are gearing up to relive their adventures as young men travelling and surfing the east coast of Australia and embarking on an ambitious mission to raise funds for cancer research. The duo aims to not only traverse the vast Australian continent but also drive awareness and support for a cause close to their hearts.
The cross-country journey is not merely a road trip for the two friends, it's a mission to make a significant impact on the fight against cancer. The blokes are determined to contribute to the ongoing efforts to find a cure and support those affected by the disease.
Starting their epic road trip from Adelaide, the adventurers will navigate through the rugged and picturesque landscapes of the Australian outback. The journey will take them through Roxby Downs, the Oodnadatta track, Yulara, Warburton, Laverton, Southern Cross finally culminating in the vibrant city of Perth then returning back across the width of Australia to Cronulla and David to Byron Bay.
The guys have a dedicated fundraising campaign, inviting individuals and businesses to contribute to the cause. Every dollar raised will go directly towards supporting research initiatives aimed at developing better treatments, early detection methods, and ultimately finding a cure for cancer.
Their team 'Gerrys Without the Pacemakers' has a $10,000 fundraising goal.
Shitbox Rally is the largest community lead fundraiser for Cancer Council in Australia and is now in its 14th year. Since its launch in 2010 Shitbox Rally and it's baby brother Mystery Box Rally have raised $41 million across the past 13 years for cancer research. Part of the participation is that all teams have to raise a minimum of $5000 but most teams raise well above this amount.
