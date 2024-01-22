St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Two guys, a battered box and a common cause

By Eva Kolimar
January 22 2024 - 2:30pm
The Shitbox Rally is an outdoor adventure, with participants in teams going across the country for cancer research. Picture supplied
What started as a friendship formed at Cronulla High School has evolved into an extraordinary journey spanning the length of Australia, David Challis and Peter Thorburn, united by their love for surfing the Cronulla breaks in the 1970s, are now embarking on a road trip from Adelaide to Perth to raise funds for cancer research.

