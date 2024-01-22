Tommy Glovers safe hands

While the Sutherland Sharks are preparing for the start of the 2024 NPL NSW Men's season, one of their former goalkeepers Tommy Glover is showing that sporting dreams can come true.
A student from Menai High School he previously played for the Sutherland Sharks youth teams before going to London.
Glover, 26,was an Australia under-23 international and played for Melbourne City- Glover put aside the disappointment of being overlooked for selection in Australia's Asian Cup squad by keeping a clean sheet in his new English club side Middlesbrough's success against Chelsea in the English League Cup.
Second-tier Boro won 1-0 in the semi-final, first-leg outing at Riverside Stadium, with the teams to meet in the second-leg at Stamford Bridge on this Wednesday January 24th.
Glover, who joined Boro last year, was famously injured after being struck by a metal bucket when fans from the Melbourne Victory in 2022 stormed the pitch.
