Family's gesture for father's favourite surf club

A fundraiser has been launched to raise money for the surf club adored by Taren Point dad Duncan Adam, 54, who died on December 16, 2023.
Mr Adam's favourite place was the Era Surf Life Saving Club. His daughter Cailtin Adam has started the GoFundMe fundraiser, appealing for support.
"Anyone who knew Dad knew that Era was his happy place," she said. "There was nothing that made him happier than diving head first into a wave, relaxing in the shack or catching up with some friends over a beer at the surf club.
"For that reason, we have decided to set up a place where family and friends can donate to the Era Surf Life Saving Club in his memory."
Ms Adam wrote an article about the shacks in the Royal National Park, describing it as an "escape destination" for residents. "Dad loved spending time with the community there," she said. "This fundraiser is what he would have wanted.
"Nothing was more important to Dad than making sure his children, family and friends could continue to experience the place he loved so much.
"Any donations would be greatly appreciated and we thank you kindly for helping keep Dad's dreams for Era alive."
A celebration of Mr Adam's life was held on January 22 at Wanda Surf Life Saving Club.
Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; beyondblue 1300 224 636.
