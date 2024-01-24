St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Family's gesture for father's favourite surf club

By Eva Kolimar
January 25 2024 - 10:00am
A fundraiser has been launched for Era Surf Lifesaving Club, in honour of Duncan Adam's favourite place. Mr Adam died on December 16, 2023.
A fundraiser has been launched to raise money for the surf club adored by Taren Point dad Duncan Adam, 54, who died on December 16, 2023.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

