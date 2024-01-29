Born to run fast

Archie Herb is a diminutive nine year old, very polite and humble and his 11-year-old brother Billy is rather similar, although he does talk when addressed.
What binds them together, is a sense of destiny, shared by the two lads from Bangor, who know exactly where they are headed-fast.
Last week, Billy Herb broke, the longstanding 10 km Age World Record .
He clocked, officially under the watchful eyes of witnesses and timekeepers a staggering 35.42mins.
His tiny, under-sized, little brother Archie did the same thing - only at nine years of age he lowered the 10kms World Record for his age, and the World Record for the under 10s (37.49).
He is a talent which we haven't seen before in Australia.
Two brothers, trained by their dad Nick and ably supported by their Phys Ed teacher mum, Kali, have shaken up the world athletics' records department like Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen.
Ingebrigtsen still holds World Junior records on those lists our Sutherland Shire boys have now joined .
"Both boys knew, from their training times over the past year, that they could have a real crack at those world marks," said Nick Herb who runs every step with them at training.
"And they just calmly went about achieving them.
"I'm proud but not pushy. This is what they want to do. They love training, and running and both know that a scholarship at a US university is theirs if they continue improving and obviously the Olympics too."
Already Billy, who like Archie is also a state rep in Oz Tag and Touch Footy, with both boys playing for Cronulla, has won a few Parkruns.
"Archie hasn't won one as yet because Billy outsprints him."
Archie was born premie and when he did arrive he was placed into intensive care immediately.
He spent eight weeks in the ICU fighting for his life and on a respirator - nine years later, it is his capacity to inhale huge amounts of air that fuel his energy to make him run so fast for so long.
Both boys attend Sylvania Heights Primary School and are looking to dominate on the track again for their school, region, state and hopefully culminating with wins at the National All Schools this year.
