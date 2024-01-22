Mayoral Minute with Sam Elmir: Leading for change - diversity

We have embarked on a transformative journey that will empower our community to actively shape the public realm. As we look to 2050, Georges River Council aims to improve the provisions of where and how we promote our stories and our people. In January 2023, the Australia Government released a new National Cultural Policy, Revive: a place for every story, a story for every place. This policy aligns with our vision to enhance and elevate our arts, entertainment, and cultural offerings as a way to welcome and embrace our diverse and growing cultural and faith communities. We recognise the need to provide more quality spaces that are dedicated to performance and art as well as activating our streets and plaza to showcase and celebrate who we are as a community.