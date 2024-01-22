Local bush fire risk under the spotlight

Potential bush fire risks for the Georges River Local Government Area are under under spotlight.
The draft Bush Fire Risk Management Plan (BFRMP) for Canterbury Bankstown and Georges River is on exhibition until February 29, 2024.
The draft plan has been developed by the Canterbury Bankstown/Georges River Bush Fire Management Committee (BFMC). The plan looks at local bush fire risk factors in the Georges River and Canterbury Bankstown Local Government Areas.
A Bush Fire Risk Management Plan (BFRMP) is a document that maps and describes the level of bush fire risk across an area and sets out treatment strategies to minimise and mitigate the risk to the community over five years.
"This plan is an important strategic document which aims to protect the communities of Georges River and Canterbury Bankstown and assets in the region," said Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir.
"I encourage everyone to familiarise themselves with this plan to ensure our community is prepared for potential bush fire risks, as the treatment strategies within this plan may directly affect you and your property."
The Canterbury Bankstown/Georges River Bush Fire Management Committee (BFMC) consists of fire agencies, land managers and other stakeholders working to identify ways of reducing the impact of fires on the area.
Community members are invited to provide feedback on the draft BFRMP on exhibition now at the Georges River Council Civic Centre, a local RFS Fire Control Centre, or online by February 29, 2024 at 5pm.
View the draft Bush Fire Risk Management Plan (BFRMP) for Canterbury Bankstown and Georges River online at: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare/managing-bush-fire-risk/bush-fire-management-committees/cb-gr
