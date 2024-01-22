St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Police seek assistance to locate man last seen by family members at Helensburgh

January 23 2024 - 9:20am
Gregory Aller. Picture supplied by NSW Police
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man, who was last seen at Helensburgh.

