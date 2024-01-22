Police seek assistance to locate man last seen by family members at Helensburgh

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man, who was last seen at Helensburgh.
A police statement said Gregory Aller, 58, was "known to live a transient lifestyle and was last seen by family members at a home on Elata Street, Helensburgh on Sunday January 7".
"After being unable to be contacted by family, Gregory was reported missing to Campsie Police Area Command on Friday January 19," the statement said.
"Gregory is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170-180cm tall, of medium build, with grey hair and grey beard.
"It is believed he may be in possession of a pushbike and frequenting the Marrickville area.
"Anyone with information into Gregory's whereabouts is urged to contact Campsie Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
