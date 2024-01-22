St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Australia Day

By Mark Speakman
Updated January 23 2024 - 10:59am, first published 9:08am
Mark Speakman with new citizen Anush Fernandes on Australia Day 2023 at Cronulla. Picture supplied
Australia Day is a day to count our blessings. We share a stable, peaceful, democratic, culturally rich and diverse, prosperous, free and beautiful country - I think the luckiest country in the world.

