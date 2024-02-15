St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Fishing club goes 100% solar in first for Sutherland Shire Council

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 16 2024 - 10:09am, first published 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clubhouse power switch announcement, from left: Mitchell Parker, council sustainability Officer, Matthew Chizzoniti, club treasurer, John Taylforth, secretary, Cr Jen Armstrong, mayor Carmelo Pesce, Simon Gosby, club president, Dave Shoobert, club secretary and Trevor Brown, council energy management adviser. Picture supp
Clubhouse power switch announcement, from left: Mitchell Parker, council sustainability Officer, Matthew Chizzoniti, club treasurer, John Taylforth, secretary, Cr Jen Armstrong, mayor Carmelo Pesce, Simon Gosby, club president, Dave Shoobert, club secretary and Trevor Brown, council energy management adviser. Picture supp

An anglers' clubhouse at Taren Point is the first of Sutherland Shire Council's many properties to switch entirely to renewable energy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.