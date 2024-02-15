Fishing club goes 100% solar in first for Sutherland Shire Council

An anglers' clubhouse at Taren Point is the first of Sutherland Shire Council's many properties to switch entirely to renewable energy.
Twenty-two rooftop solar panels and battery back-up system have been installed on the building used by St George and Sutherland Shire Anglers Club.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said, with the council committed to ensuring all its operations are carbon neutral by 2030, shire residents could expect to see a greater reliance on renewable energy across its facilities in the near future.
"While the conversion of the anglers club to off-grid solar-power is just a drop in the ocean in terms of the overall energy usage across all council facilities, this is bound to have a ripple effect as more and more of our facilities gradually make the switch," he said.
"Not only does this solution ensure a reliable and sustainable power source for the anglers club, but it also reduces council's overall carbon footprint and serves as a model for future sustainable developments across the Sutherland Shire."
The council expects annual power cost savings of $2000.
Club president Simon Gosby, said, "We're a low-cost club that relies on fund raising and volunteer work to help maintain the club.
"We're beyond pleased with the result of going solar powered.
"The club no longer receives electricity bills and the money saved can go back into the club, directly benefiting members.
"The club is a social place for members and is well-used by the community, with close to 200 members. We provide a range of activities including fishing days for kids and retirees, many of whom come from neighbouring Woolooware Shores."
