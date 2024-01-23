Colourful sea life mural completed at Caringbah learn-to-swim centre

Children attending a Caringbah learn-to-swim swim centre may be inspired by a colourful new sea life mural.
Swimmerz Academy operator Paula Geha commissioned muralist Sheila Tan to paint the 8 metre x 3 metre piece, which took a week to complete.
The artwork features a vibrant underwater ocean scene with children snorkelling among sea life in a coral reef.
It includes sea creatures that represent the academy's learn-to-swim levels, such as a dolphin, jellyfish, a sea turtle and a blue marlin.
