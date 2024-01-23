Remembering Kung Fu master, Uncle Bruce Lee

Former St George resident Alfred Yau, the nephew of Kung Fu Master Bruce Lee, has fond memories of his famous uncle.
Alfred's grandfather (Moon Tim Lee) was the brother of Hoi Cheun Lee, the famous Cantonese Opera actor who was Bruce's father.
Moon Tim Lee's daughter was Alfred's mother, Chau Kun Lee (Family Name - Kun Jie) (1929-2013).
When Moon Tim Lee died, Hoi Cheun Lee looked after Alfred's grandmother, mother, Alfred and his brother and sister as part of the extended family, living in Hong Kong.
"In the Chinese tradition, we are kinfolk and are all brothers and sisters, so Bruce was my uncle. My mother, Kun Jie took care of Bruce while he was making films in Hong Kong," Alfred said.
"I saw Bruce when I was a young boy," Alfred said. "He was making a movie in Hong Kong in the early 1970s."
Alfred remembers being taken to his uncle's funeral.
"I was very young. I was shocked when I saw Bruce was there in the coffin. He was always active, moving about and sidekicking. But seeing Bruce at that funeral, it really touched my heart," he said.
Alfred has written down his memories of his famous uncle in ' The Kung Fu Legend - The Dreamer'.
"The booklet was part of a campaign to remember him on the 50th anniversary of his death last year," Alfred said.
"I did a talk on Chinese radio last year and I put my memories on the page and was asked if I could publish it. I thought it was a good idea to keep a permanent record of Uncle Bruce.
"I have been encouraged by my friend, Georges River Councillor Ben Wang, to publish it in English and I will do my best."
Last year, Alfred attended a commemorative service at the Bruce Lee statue at Kogarah Town Square marking the 50th anniversary of Bruce Lee's death.
The statue which was a gift to Kogarah from its sister city, Shunde in China. Many members of the Georges River community have connections with Shunde which is also where Bruce Lee's family originated. Alfred hopes the commemorative service will be held every year in Kogarah Town Square to keep the memory of Bruce Lee alive and to bring members of the local Shunde community together.
Cr Wang is also planning a celebration at the statue during this year's Georges River Lunar New Year celebration.
"Because of Bruce Lee, Kung Fu is very popular not just with Oriental cultures but also with Western Cultures," Alfred said. "He's not only everyone's hero, he's my hero."
