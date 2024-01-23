St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Remembering Kung Fu master, Uncle Bruce Lee

JG
By Jim Gainsford
January 23 2024 - 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former St George resident Alfred Yau, the nephew of Kung Fu Master Bruce Lee, has fond memories of his famous uncle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.