St George letters: Tree register needs to branch out in future

It was perhaps not surprising that 74 mature Canary Island Date Palms in Laycock Road, Penshurst made it onto the list. It is acknowledged that these trees have been nominated for their high visual, heritage and historic value to the local community. It's just that in any local bushland reserve these palms are listed as an environmental weed for their viability to set seed and proliferate. We just wonder how many offspring from each of these palms have grown in our local bushland and people's gardens over the decades.