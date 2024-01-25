OAM for 'amazing' Lugarno Lions founding member John (Wes) Owsnett

John (Wes) Owsnett was "an amazing man with tremendous energy and drive, who came out of a Housing Commission home in Peakhurst and achieved so much," his widow Joy says.
Mr Owsnett was a highly successful businessman and philanthropist, who dedicated himself to the betterment of the community, particularly through the Lugarno Lions where he was a foundation member and enormous fundraiser for medical and social causes.
Mr Owsnett, of Burraneer, who passed away at 74 in 2021, was posthumously awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in the Australia Day Honours.
"We are very humbled and proud to receive it and John would have felt the same - he was a very proud Australian," Mrs Owsnett said.
The couple, who were both born in Peakhurst, bought a small, one bedroom house in Forest Road near what used to be the riding school after they married.
They later moved to Lugarno, where they lived for 23 years before moving to the shire in 1996.
Mr Owsnett started in real estate in his early 20s at Bexley and went on to establish a very successful agency at Padstow, which continues to be run by his three children and has 26 staff.
He was a member of Lugarno Lions from 1974-2021, president in 1982-83 and was awarded the prestigious Melvin Jones Award for his achievements, which, with the help of other Lions, included raising more than $500,000 in 1983 for St Vincent Hospital's Victor Chang Institute and another sizeable sum for The Lung Foundation.
Other organisations which he supported included St George Hospital, the St. George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation, local schools, soccer and rugby league clubs, the Salvation Army and Reach Out Nepal.
He was an ambassador for Lung Foundation Australia.
Mrs Owsnett said, when her husband was president of Lugarno Lions, he organised a huge Christmas festival in Evatt Park to raise funds for the Salvos, and about 4000 people attended.
"He lined up top performers such as Little Pattie and Sandy Scott," she said.
"This event was held for many years."
While his family called him John, Mr Owsnett was known to most other people as Wes.
"When he was a teenager, he went on a holiday to Queensland and there were three Johns on the trip, so he started using his shortened middle name Wesley," Mrs Owsnett explained.
Although he never smoked, Mr Owsnett had a hereditary condition, which led to him having a double lung transplant five years ago before his death,
After his death, Mark Brooke, the chief executive officer of the Lung Foundation Australia, wrote, "Wes is fondly remembered as a tremendous ambassador for lung health in Australia. A distinguished and eloquent advocate for increased funding for lung patient services and for lung disease research. His lung transplant story inspired many others and gave hope to Australians that better days were ahead. Wes twisted many arms to raise much needed funds for the Foundation and always did so with a devilish sense of humour. The lung health community has lost a tremendous friend."
Dr David Horton, of the Knights of St George Heart Association wrote that Mr Owsnett "will be remembered as a committed member, who donated generously to the Association to benefit the St George Public Hospital Cardio Thoracic unit".
