OAM for 'amazing' Lugarno Lions founding member John (Wes) Owsnett

After his death, Mark Brooke, the chief executive officer of the Lung Foundation Australia, wrote, "Wes is fondly remembered as a tremendous ambassador for lung health in Australia. A distinguished and eloquent advocate for increased funding for lung patient services and for lung disease research. His lung transplant story inspired many others and gave hope to Australians that better days were ahead. Wes twisted many arms to raise much needed funds for the Foundation and always did so with a devilish sense of humour. The lung health community has lost a tremendous friend."