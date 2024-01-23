New cafe-restaurant-bar opens in The Pavilion Sutherland

A new cafe-restaurant-bar has opened in the The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland.
Create Catering is operating the all-day venue, named Squiseato, on the ground floor at the northern side of the centre, next to Peace Park.
Currently open every day of the week from 7.30am, the venue will open for dinner after the Australian Day Long Weekend.
The menu includes cafe classics for breakfast, alongside a pasta-forward menu.
Create Catering owner Anthony Whitehouse, who has 30 years experience in the industry, said Squiseato aims to cater for the the local community and performing arts enthusiasts "with an array of choices, ranging from a quick coffee and fresh pastry to an evening aperitivo and pasta-forward menu, perfect for re-energising or enjoying a pre-theatre meal".
"Inspired by the culinary favourites of Italy and Europe, Squiseato harmoniously combines this with the freshness of Australian produce," he said
"Patrons can savour authentic pasta dishes, timeless European classics, tasty snacks, curated selection of baked goods, and a breakfast menu served until 3pm.
"Barista made coffee made with beans supplied by The Little Marionette is available throughout the day.
"Derived from Italian and Spanish origins, Squiseato is a linguistic fusion symbolising the essence of exquisite dining Italian style."
