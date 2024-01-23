St George Letters: Expressing e-motions on jetskis and e-scooters

When did Australia begin? Was it 1 January, 1901, the commencement of Federation and of Australia as a recognized nation? Was it 26 January, 1788 when the first fleet captained by Arthur Philip arrived in order to set up a penal colony. Was it 65 to 70 thousand years ago when the the first Aborigines arrived in boats to begin the oldest still existing population on earth outside Africa. Should we now consider those original people as Australians way back then? We must answer those two question before we can decide whether to celebrate 26 January as Australia day. To my way of thinking Australia did begin thousands of years ago with those original (Australian) peoples. If that is the case, the date January 26 1788, that of the arrival of a few more, in this case from Britain, seems to be irrelevant. The best date to celebrate would be 1 January, the anniversary of Federation, when the world first recognized Australia and we recognized ourselves as a separate nation.