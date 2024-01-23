St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George Letters: Expressing e-motions on jetskis and e-scooters

January 23 2024 - 1:00pm
NSW Maritime crews conducted jetski safety checks in Operation Stay Afloat. Picture: NSW Maritime
Useless water transport

If tasked to design and build the world's most selfish and useless form of water transport that also created dreadful noise pollution while hazarding the safety of others you would design a jetski. And on board you would plant two hoons with oiled bodies dripping with gold chains both of whom just five minutes earlier had been driving their illegally modified Summernats car up and down the streets of Brighton-Le-Sands. (I exclude all times that these jet skies are used by amateur and professional life savers.)

