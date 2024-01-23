St George Letters: Expressing e-motions on jetskis and e-scooters

If tasked to design and build the world's most selfish and useless form of water transport that also created dreadful noise pollution while hazarding the safety of others you would design a jetski. And on board you would plant two hoons with oiled bodies dripping with gold chains both of whom just five minutes earlier had been driving their illegally modified Summernats car up and down the streets of Brighton-Le-Sands. (I exclude all times that these jet skies are used by amateur and professional life savers.)
e-Scooter Trial in Georges River Council LGA
Ross Carter, Peakhurst Heights (Opinions, 10/01/24, page 27) has asked a very relevant question, who will be looking after the accidents with e-scooters?
At the Georges River Council (GRC) meeting in October 2022, Councillor Smerdely moved the motion for this e-scooter trial. He spoke highly, after seeing the e-scooters, in Adelaide.
This e-scooter trial was intended for riders to use on the roads, not the footpaths. At the Council debate, there was no mention about how this would be policed.
The pertinent 'selling point' for these e-scooters, workers at the hospital would 'hop' on the e-scooter, ride to the gym in Carlton for their personal fitness class, during their lunch break.
There was one councillor, Natalie Mort (Georges River Residents and Ratepayers Party) who spoke quite forcefully against the introduction of these scooters on Kogarah's footpaths. Her point was about safety. Alas, the voting was in favour, the trial will be using the roads in a limited zone.
Not one councillor mentioned how these e-scooters would be policed if the riders chose to ride on the footpath. Nobody from the GRC Local Traffic Advisory Committee (LTAC) was called upon to inform or to address this point. Yet, this Committee has many representatives from the wider community, such as police, bus company, local State MP representative, RMS and more.
As a pedestrian, if I'm hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing, the driver has compensation and will be charged by the police. If I should be hit by an e-scooter travelling at 25km/hr or even 10kms/hr, there will be substantial injuries when I hit the concreted or tiled footpath. The e-scooter's rider is not licensed, they may or may not be taking care, weaving in between pedestrians and others on the footpaths. I support Ross Carter when he asks who provides the personal insurance. It also prompts me to ask why wasn't this aspect, about safety and policing, not addressed by the LTAC.
Reports re e-scooters from the Wollongong LGA are very favourably, their operational zone is much wider from the CBD, to the hospital, the university and to the beach, reaching into the suburbs.
Over at the Northern Beaches Council LGA, there are established cycle routes for bicyclists and scooter riders, serious accidents have occurred. The Council is keeping an eye on the feedback from walkers and riders on these pathways.
Where do the residents, linked to this e-scooter trial, turn if there is an unfortunate incident?
The GRC does not have any responsibility, the police are not involved. In the case of a serious accident, the ambulance will take the pedestrian to the local hospital. After that it will all be up to the pedestrian and their medical provider.
When did Australia begin? Was it 1 January, 1901, the commencement of Federation and of Australia as a recognized nation? Was it 26 January, 1788 when the first fleet captained by Arthur Philip arrived in order to set up a penal colony. Was it 65 to 70 thousand years ago when the the first Aborigines arrived in boats to begin the oldest still existing population on earth outside Africa. Should we now consider those original people as Australians way back then? We must answer those two question before we can decide whether to celebrate 26 January as Australia day. To my way of thinking Australia did begin thousands of years ago with those original (Australian) peoples. If that is the case, the date January 26 1788, that of the arrival of a few more, in this case from Britain, seems to be irrelevant. The best date to celebrate would be 1 January, the anniversary of Federation, when the world first recognized Australia and we recognized ourselves as a separate nation.
This month, Sydney experienced its muggiest day on record. Not everyone may be aware of this insidious effect of global warming. Once the dew point, or humidity level exceeds 24 degrees it is considered to be above safe levels for heat stress. It has now hit 25.9 degrees. Humidity is set to become a sticky issue as our planet gets hotter.
Shocked and saddened over the spearfishing demise of this special fish. Anyone who owns equipment for this dangerous type of fishing should know the rules. The person in question surely realised by the size of this particular fish that it had some age and spared it from being speared.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.