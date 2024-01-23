St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Scott Morrison reportedly set to quit parliament, triggering by-election for Cook

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 23 2024 - 1:22pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Morrison sits on the backbench in federal parliament. Picture by Mick Tsikas / AAP Photos
Scott Morrison sits on the backbench in federal parliament. Picture by Mick Tsikas / AAP Photos

Former prime minister Scott Morrison is reportedly about to resign from parliament, triggering a by-election for the seat of Cook.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.