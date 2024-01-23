Scott Morrison reportedly set to quit parliament, triggering by-election for Cook

Former prime minister Scott Morrison is reportedly about to resign from parliament, triggering a by-election for the seat of Cook.
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce has previously indicated his interest in seeking pre-selection when Mr Morrison goes, but there are also likely to be many other contenders for the blue-ribbon Liberal seat.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Tuesday Mr Morrison has told colleagues he would resign when parliament returns in the first week of February.
The report said three senior NSW Liberals had been briefed on the matter but were unauthorised to speak publicly ahead of the announcement.
Mr Morrison is expected to announce his post retirement plans when he makes his formal announcement.
He has previously been linked to the defence sector.
Mr Morrison was elected the MP for Cook in 2007 and was prime minister for almost four years until the Coalition's 2022 election loss.
Mr Morrison's office has been contacted for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.