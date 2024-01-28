The Ghosts of Lydham Hall

On the eve of the reopening of historic Lydham Hall on Sunday, February 4 St George Historical Society member Laurice Bondfield tells the stories of some of the items found in the museum's collection.
Lydham Hall is one of the oldest homes in the St George area and the only building in the Bayside Council Local Government Area dedicated as a museum.
The grand sandstone house was built in the 1860s and was the home of noted naturalist David Stead and his daughter Christina, who would go on to become a highly-respected writer.
The volunteer-run museum holds an extensive collection of furniture and objects owned by the St George Historical Society Inc.
The faintest traces of a Victorian gentleman linger at Lydham Hall.
A pack of cards on a table in the sitting room, a moustache cup for him to sip his tea without wetting his carefully waxed moustache.
The faintest smell of smoke in the dining room. Is that his pipe on the mantelpiece above the fire?
In the bedroom his shaving mug, razor, silver backed brush - a tie press and tie box to ensure he looks smart and ready for a busy day. He takes his topper or straw boater to finish his outfit from the hall stand - perhaps an umbrella. Do you hear his footsteps as he walks out the door?
..............
A wisp of lavender or Eau De Cologne near the sitting room door. Is there a Victorian lady nearby?
A lady in a long gown sits at a table in the sitting room writing a letter to a friend in a nearby suburb? To a child at boarding school in a faraway town? To a relative "at home" in England?
Sometimes you might glimpse her at another table pouring tea for a visiting friend, or watching as her little daughter sews a sampler, or reading a book - the latest Charles Dickens novel perhaps?
She might be choosing some music to play on the piano - can we hear the faintest tune?
.............................................
Three talented ladies once lived at Lydham Hall and left traces of their lives you can see today.
The first was Ellen Davis, wife of Joseph Davis, the man who built Lydham Hall. Not only was she a shrewd business woman who carried on Joseph's butchery when he died, but she liked to paint.
In the sitting room is an oil painting of a French rural scene that she completed.
The second was Ada Gibbons, daughter of Frederick Gibbons of "Dappetto" in Wollongong Road.
She and her husband David Stead, moved to Lydham Hall in 1907 and her painting of sunflowers now hangs on the wall in the Local History Room.
The third was David Stead's daughter Christina. She became a well-known novelist. Her most famous book "The Man Who Loved Children" begins at what is obviously Lydham Hall and some of her reminiscences and her short stories are set in the area nearby.
.................
A bookcase and desk sit in a corner of the dining room at Lydham Hall. Could the shade of David Stead linger there? Marine biologist,ichthyologist, oceanographer and writer: the items in the glass fronted bookcase would have delighted him - heads of coral, scientific books, a swordfish beak and an emu egg.
On the desk - a typewriter - and a cup of tea as he pondered the next sentence in his article for the journal of the Wildlife Preservation Society which he founded in 1909. In his time there, the grounds of Lydham Hall were home to two emus rared from chicks, cages with snakes and possums and a tall aviary containing a boobook owl, a kookaburra and budgerigars.
It was his respect and admiration for naturalist Sir Joseph Banks that lead him to press for the new station on the Illawarra Line to be named "Banksia".
Mt Stead in the Blue Mountains is named after him.
Lydham Hall, 18 Lydham Avenue, Rockdale: Opens Sunday, February 4, 10am- 4pm. Entry: $8.00 adults, $5.00 concession, Under 12s free.
