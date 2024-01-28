St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
The Ghosts of Lydham Hall

By Laurice Bondfield. Pictures: Barry Johnson
January 28 2024 - 3:00pm
On the eve of the reopening of historic Lydham Hall on Sunday, February 4 St George Historical Society member Laurice Bondfield tells the stories of some of the items found in the museum's collection.

