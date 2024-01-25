Lugarno house features on live show

A house at Lugarno will be the centre of attention for a live show that celebrates the history and architecture of Australian homes.
It is being led by Tim 'Rosso' Ross - of commercial radio fame. Tim has in recent years become a self-confessed design and architecture nerd, hosting several documentaries on the ABC.
With friend and musician Kit Warhurst, they have been performing a comedy, music and storytelling show in architecturally significant houses around the country for the past 12 years.
They discovered a gem, Taylor House - 1972, at Lugarno and couldn't pass up the opportunity to include the house in their latest national tour for a live show named The Mid Century Project.
The Taylor House was originally designed by architect Allan S. Dibden in 1972. Originally a home for the Taylor family, the house recently changed hands coincidently to another Taylor family (no relation). The recent updates to the home including the bathroom and laundry were designed by Graeme Bell from Trace Architects.
On March 16 at 6pm, Tim and Kit will take a peek inside the house as part of a project that examines some of the best mid-century modern homes in Australia, for a series of intimate live shows.
For more than a decade they have been taking architecturally significant buildings and turning them into temporary theatres, blending architecture, comedy and music.
Tim supports important issues in Australian architecture and design, in particular the 'Save Our Sirius' campaign, fighting alongside a community to protect Sydney's then neglected modernist apartment building, Sirius. In 2018 Tim was rewarded with the National Trust Heritage Award for Advocacy, which recognised his activism in drawing attention to Australia's legacy of modernist architecture and promoting its conservation.
In 2019 Tim was awarded the National President's Prize from the Australian Institute of Architects, to recognise him for his advocacy, activism and outstanding contribution to the architecture profession.
Tim's two-part series on Australian architecture, Streets of Your Town, premiered on ABC TV in November 2016, and quickly became the most watched arts program on the ABC for the year.
His live show about why architecture matters, Designing A Legacy, premiered at the Sydney Opera House in February 2020. Part talk, part screening, part stand-up comedy, the show features Australian families whose lives have been shaped within the walls of modern masterpieces and poses the question of what will happen to these legacy homes. Commissioned by the ABC, Designing A Legacy was adapted for television and went to air in February 2021.
